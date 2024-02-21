Enovix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 31,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average daily volume of 17,386 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
