Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.66.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,441. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

