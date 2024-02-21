Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after buying an additional 448,074 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

