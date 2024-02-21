EOG Resources (EOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 92.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 316.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

