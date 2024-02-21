EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $33.73

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.73, but opened at $35.32. EQT shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 981,732 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

EQT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

