Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $859.19. 272,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,263. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $881.80. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.