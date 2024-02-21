Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:CP opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $86.26.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after acquiring an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Informatica charges ahead on AI-driven data management tailwinds
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.