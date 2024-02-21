Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Science Applications International Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $136.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

