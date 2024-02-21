Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$82.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total transaction of C$371,000.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. Insiders have sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock worth $6,354,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

