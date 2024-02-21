Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report issued on Friday, February 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFY. CIBC upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.85.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$43.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.77. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

