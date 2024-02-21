Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LCI Industries’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $120.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,129,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after buying an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,644,000 after purchasing an additional 320,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.