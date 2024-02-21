Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PolyPid Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PolyPid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $5.25 on Monday. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.48.
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
