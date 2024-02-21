Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PolyPid Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PolyPid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $5.25 on Monday. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

About PolyPid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyPid by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.