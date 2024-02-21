Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.31.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $167.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

