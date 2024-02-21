ERC20 One Day Volume Reaches $45,077.50 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 214.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0996 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $112.36 million and approximately $45,077.50 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00013973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,183.54 or 0.99800689 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00167177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

