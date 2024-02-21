Ethereum Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $348.65 billion and $19.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,901.48 or 0.05682769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,162,905 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

