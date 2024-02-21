ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Trading Down 0.6%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 18,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

