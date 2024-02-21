Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.15

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$14.93. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.91, with a volume of 8,187 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of C$130.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.0704225 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 87.64%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

