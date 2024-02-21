Exchange Income (EIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:EIF opened at C$46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.00. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EIF

Insider Transactions at Exchange Income

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.