Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Announces Earnings Results

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Expro Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Expro Group Stock Up 0.7 %

XPRO opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,923.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,385,000 after acquiring an additional 179,835 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 551,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after buying an additional 305,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

