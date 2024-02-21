Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading 7.3% Higher

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.63. 101,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 977,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,050.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Expro Group had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,385,000 after buying an additional 179,835 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expro Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 194,646 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 551,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 833,928 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expro Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

