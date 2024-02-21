EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.05

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 54352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EZPW shares. StockNews.com raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in EZCORP by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

