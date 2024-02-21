Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) versus TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $61.21 million 8.87 $11.67 million $0.32 35.22 TPG RE Finance Trust $305.71 million 1.41 -$60.07 million ($1.30) -4.25

Farmland Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.5% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmland Partners and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 2 1 1 2.75

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.10%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.88%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. Farmland Partners pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 34.94% 3.61% 1.79% TPG RE Finance Trust -22.06% -5.70% -1.40%

Summary

Farmland Partners beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

