Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.49. 109,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

