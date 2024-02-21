FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,475,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,248. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

