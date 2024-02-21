FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $32.01 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,576. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

