FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $79.42 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,593,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 10.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $79,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. 624,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,225. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

