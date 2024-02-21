FFT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,871,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 184,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,362 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $105.42. 2,904,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,282. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

