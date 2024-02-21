FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,013 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 1,662,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

