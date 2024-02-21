FFT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 67,980 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 348,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,724,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,427,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $261.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

