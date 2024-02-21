FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 1,580,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.