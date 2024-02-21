Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 32.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 315,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 268,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.