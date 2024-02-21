Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Stake Trimmed by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 507,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 129,462 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FQAL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. 86,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,055. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $350.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

