Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,848. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

