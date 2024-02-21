FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $230,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,815,000 after buying an additional 71,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $273.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

