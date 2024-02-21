Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,225,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,072,349 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Fluor worth $375,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 54,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fluor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fluor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 557,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Fluor stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

