Fmr LLC Acquires 1,575,930 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $404,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

