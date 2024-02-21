Fmr LLC Buys 9,812,040 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $449,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 3,249,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $620,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Haleon by 35.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

