Fmr LLC Has $377.15 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,662 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $377,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 262,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.