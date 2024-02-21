Fmr LLC Has $393 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,712,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,282,052 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $392,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,286,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after buying an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.