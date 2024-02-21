Fmr LLC Has $417.13 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,730,666 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.93% of Twilio worth $417,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Twilio by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,024,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,507 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

