Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,649 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.78% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $384,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $275.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.22.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

