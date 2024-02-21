Fmr LLC Sells 1,130,502 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,750,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,130,502 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.55% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $444,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 598,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,592,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.5 %

AEO opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

