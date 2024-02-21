Fmr LLC Sells 330,055 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,055 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $357,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

