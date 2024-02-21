Fmr LLC Sells 4,506,473 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,357,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,506,473 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.93% of Truist Financial worth $353,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

