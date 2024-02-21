Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 407,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

