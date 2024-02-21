Foresite Capital Management V LLC Sells 77,094 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Foresite Capital Management V LLC lowered its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,094 shares during the quarter. Compass Therapeutics makes up about 3.9% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,045. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Compass Therapeutics Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

