Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.