FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

