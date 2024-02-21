FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.95.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE FTAI opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $56.42.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
