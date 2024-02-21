Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 265,311 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 265,311 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Donaldson worth $58,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DCI traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $66.54. 20,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

