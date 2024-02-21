Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 336,893 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $81,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 407,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,470 shares of company stock worth $559,882 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association



Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

